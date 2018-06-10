Fire marshals close Harpo's Bar & Grill an hour early to investigate

COLUMBIA - Fire Marshals showed up to Harpo's Bar & Grill around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. The downtown bar closed an hour earlier than normal, telling customers it was because there weren't that many people at the bar.

Columbia Fire Department Battalion Chief Clayton Farr said they don't have any information on what the fire marshals were doing at the bar, but said there was no emergency.

He said fire marshals can take investigative actions without notifying other fire department members.

KOMU 8 News will update you as we learn more information.