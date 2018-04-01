Fire Officials Report Bars Safe Homecoming Weekend

COLUMBIA - Fire officials said Monday that, despite large homecoming crowds, bars and restaurants stayed within city fire codes.

Columbia Fire Department Battalion Chief James Weaver said several factors go into deciding how many people can safely fit in an establishment and it's up to the managers and owners to monitor the occupancy level.

The Columbia Fire Department does bar checks with the Columbia Police Department frequently, but didn't do any over the weekend.

"There were no reports that we recieved from CPD that the bars were overcrowded" said Weaver.

If a bar is overcrowded, Weaver said it is dangerous to be inside in case of a fire.