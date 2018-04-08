Fire on the Water

When you think of a fire, you usually don't think of fire on the water.

According to fire officials, an electric heater malfunctioned on one of the boats moored at G and G Marina, causing nearby boats to catch fire as well.

In all, the blaze destroyed seven boats. And fortunately no more thanks to the effort of about 30 firefighters. At this point damage estimates amount to about $250,000. Of course the owner of the marina says the dollar amount doesn't even begin to describe how awful the situation was.

"When I got here there was black smoke billowing out from one of the docks and of course I got on the phone with my wife right away and said get 911 and tell them we're going to need fire boats," said Larry Goudy, marina owner.

Goudy has lived at the lake for about thirty years and said as a marina owner, fire is the last thing you want to see.

"I really can't describe the feeling, it's one of those things that we have dangers of ice loads, snow loads, winds and everything else, but we're so careful about fire that it's one of those things you really don't think can happen," he added.

But it did. In fact the fire was so hot it burned the mooring lines on the boats, causing damage to other docks as well. Now that everything is over Goudy says it's now time to fully assess the damage.

"The bottom line at this that in the next few days, weeks, whatever, we'll definitely have insurance adjusters out here. It'll probably be a pretty complex issue because we have other docks involved and other insurance companies involved," he explained.

Of course Goudy said this whole situation was nothing more than a very unfortunate and rare accident.