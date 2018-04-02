Fire Protection District Salaries

Because employees like Steve Paulsel, who makes about $177,000 per year, and his assistant chief who makes around $95,000, the Board of Directors said they want to see if Boone County is paying employees too much.

The chairman of the Board of Directors said if changes will come, it will be after the recommendations of a committee, lead by board member Shelly Dometrorch.

"There are some salaries that are probably a little high," Dometrorch said. "But I want to reserve judgment until I see the numbers for sure."

The committee will compare pay at Boone County Fire Protection District with other districts around the country.

"I think as they need more information to make some decisions or to change the course, of whatever, I think that she has a good committee to do that," John Gordon said.

When the committee agrees on what fair salaries are, it will make a recommendation to the board.