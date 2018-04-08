Fire Scorches Apartments

The Columbia Fire Department says there were no injuries as a result of the fire. Crews stayed on the scene making sure there are no more flames.

The fire started around six. There's a fire station across the street, so crews were able to react quickly. Ashland Road is right across from the Trowbridge Parking lot on the MU campus.



The flames quickly grew and engulfed the entire building and destroying one parked car and damaging a fire truck. But inhabitants still don't know the extent of the damage to their apartments, and the prognosis isn't good.

"Well this building is probably not going to be inhabitable. Most people in this building will unfortunately be lucky to get out with any of their belongings," said Steve Sapp with the Columbia Fire Department.

Tenants of one apartment admit they accidentally started the fire while cooking, but the fire department has not confirmed this.

Since the majority of the people living at Ashwood Apartments are students, this fire couldn't have come at a worse time.

"I've got finals coming up in three weeks," Ashwood Apartment resident Kenneth Nill. "All my books, All I've got right now is the clothes on my back and my computer. All my notes, my books, and everything are in that apartment."

Officials aren't sure when it will be safe for inhabitants to return.

They said they will try to work with anyone who was displaced by the fire to find a place to stay for the time being.