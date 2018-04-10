Fire severely damages Columbia mobile home

COLUMBIA - Boone County and Columbia fire departments arrived at first street in Stonegate Mobile Home Community around 10:30 p.m. to extinguish a mobile home fire.

Kristopher York lives in the mobile home that caught on fire. York said he was giving his dog a bath when the house caught on fire. He walked out of the bathroom and saw black smoke inside the house, then ran outside to the neighbor's house.

Justin McClain lives right across the street from the house and said York came to his house pounding on the door.

"At first we just thought somebody was just screwing with us and kids in the middle of the night doing pranks," McClain said. "But the second we heard the man yell 'Amy,' we knew something was wrong."

McClain said they immediately called 911 and the fire trucks arrived within the next few minutes.

"Smoke was already billowing out of the windows and it was up past a good 20 feet or so by the time the fire trucks got here," McClain said.

York said he then called his fiancé who lives in the house, and she came to the scene. York said the two had planned to get married the following day.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the York family.