Fire severely damages north Columbia home

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire off Brown Station Road early Friday morning. Several 9-1-1 callers reported flames coming from the residence.

Columbia firefighters found the building completely ingulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the mobile home was significantly damaged.

The resident was not there at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The damage from the fire is estimated to cost $10,000.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.