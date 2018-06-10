Fire temporarily closes Columbia McDonald's

COLUMBIA - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a Columbia McDonald's on Smiley Lane.

The fire broke out Saturday morning and forced employees and customers to evacuate the restaurant.

Columbia firefighters located the fire in the kitchen and put it out using handheld fire extinguishers designed to fight cooking oil fires.

While there were no reported injuries, the cause of the fire remains under investigation and a preliminary damage estimate for the affected equipment and supplies is $15,000.