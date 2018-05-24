Fire truck crashes on way to fire, driver now in fair condition

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A man was responding to a fire when his fire truck crashed on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kenneth A. McCune was driving the 2008 Ford F750 Fire Truck when it traveled off the right side of Business Highway 63 eastbound at Renick city limits. The truck hit a culvert and overturned. It hit a sign and threw McCune from the vehicle.

McCune was taken to University Hospital by Randolph County Ambulance.

According to the crash report, McCune was in serious condition, but University Hospital Health Manager Marilyn Henshaw said he was in fair condition around 5:50 p.m.

There were no other vehicles or injuries involved in the crash.

According to the crash report, the vehicle was totaled.

