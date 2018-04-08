Fire Victim's Parents Speak Out

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ANDERSON - A southwest Missouri couple stopped by the fire-gutted group home Tuesday where their daughter was injured and 10 people died early Monday morning. John and Jane McLaughlin of Noel said their 41-year-old daughter, Jessie, is in a Springfield hospital being treated for smoke inhalation and burns on her hands and face. They said she is unable to talk and is breathing by machine. With tears in her eyes, Jessie's mother said her daughter is "so lucky." The McLaughlins said they never thought the home was a fire hazard. They placed Jessie there about a year ago. The Anderson Group Home was for the elderly and mentally ill. One employee and nine residents died, while 25 others were injured, in the fire.