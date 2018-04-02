Fire Victims' Families File Lawsuit

PINEVILLE - The families of five people who died in a fire at a southwest Missouri group home filed wrongful death lawsuits Friday in McDonald County Circuit Court. The suits claim the facility and its operators were negligent for not maintaining key safety equipment. Three former residents who were injured in the blaze also filed negligence suits against Joplin River of Life Ministries, owners Robert and Laverne Dupont and administrator Shirley Brannon. Robert Dupont says he and his wife haven't seen the suits and can't comment. The Nov. 27 fire killed 11 people and injured two dozen others. Investigators said improper attic wiring may have caused the blaze.