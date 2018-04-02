Fired Officer Appeals

Source: The Associated Press

Joplin's personnel board heard five-and-a-half hours of testimony yesterday, then went into closed session. A written decision is expected by the end of the week. Former officer Charles Ward was fired in November. He told the board he believes he lost his job as retaliation for the public relations nightmare that followed the handcuffing of the boy at an elementary school in November 2004. City officials countered that Ward had a pattern or poor judgment and abuse of power, that he used force more than any other officer and was fired before he could do further damage. The widely publicized incident in which the boy was arrested led the city to pay his parents $16,000. City officials said the boy had been in a dispute with Ward's son outside a local theater.