Fired Prosecutor Says Blunt Investigation Not a Factor

JEFFERSON CITY - A fired federal prosecutor says he doubts his investigation into Governor Blunt's administration was connected to his dismissal. Former US Attorney Bud Cummins of Arkansas was removed from his job along with seven others in recent months. Cummins in October publicly cleared Blunt's administration of wrongdoing in the awarding of Missouri license office contracts. Cummins also says the governor hired a private attorney who called and inquired about the investigation while it was under way. Cummins says that politics has no place at the Department of Justice. He says he does not think his dismissal was tied to the Missouri probe, but adds that he doesn't know what factors were considered.