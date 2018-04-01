Fired Radio Host Loses Second Job

ST. LOUIS - Dave Lenihan was awakened at 5:30 this morning from Howard Stern. Then, as he was driving his kids to school, he turned on the radio, only to hear a talk show host describe him as a Grand Wizard. To top it off, Lenihan was suspended today from his job at Logan College of Chiropractic. Lenihan was fired yesterday from St. Louis radio station K-T-R-S. He used a racial epithet to describe Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on his morning show. He says it was a slip of the tongue.