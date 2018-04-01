Fired Sugar Plum Fairy Drawing Support

ST. CHARLES (AP) -- Fans of the fired St. Charles Sugar Plum Fairy continue to show their support.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mike Swart, the same man who started a Facebook page to save the Sugar Plum Fairy's job, is organizing a food drive on her behalf.



Laura Coppinger is an actress who has portrayed the Sugar Plum Fairy for the past six years on historic Main Street in St. Charles during the annual Christmas Traditions festival. She was recently fired for cursing.



She was not working at the time, but the city's human resources department says she violated the code of conduct for a Christmas Traditions character.



Coppinger says she has received a large outpouring of support.