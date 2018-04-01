Firefighter Charged in Sexual Assault

The victim is a volunteer firefighter from another county who was invited to stay at the Station while she attended training in Boone County.

She told deputies that she woke up in her bed to find a Boone County firefighter molesting her. When she responded negatively to Jeremy Brady's actions, he left the room.

Brady, of Columbia, is charged with one count of Deviate Sexual Abuse and his bond is set at $25,000 cash.

The Boone County Fire Protection District had no comment on Brady's arrest. A representative told KOMU news that the district will comment on the incident on Monday.

