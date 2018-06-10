Firefighter Honored for Helping Save a Life
The Highway Patrol made Columbia firefighter Michael Holz an honorary trooper Thursday for giving C.P.R to a MoDOT worker in April. Mark Broniec and Trooper Matthew Morice performed C.P.R. on HowardTodd, who was unconscious on an I-70 median east of Williamsburg.
Holz saw the troopers while driving and stopped to help. He performed chest compressions while Broniec continued to give the man rescue breaths until paramedics arrived. Holz said he jumped in to help because it's his job." 's actually our duty to act when you have a certain license," he explained.
Todd survived the incident and attended Holz's award ceremony. Holz said, "The only reason this guy is alive is not only because of early C.P.R, but textbook C.P.R. The national average of survival with C.P.R.without a defibrillator is very, very slim."
Holz also commended Broniec and Morice's efforts and said, "Those guys were doing excellent C-P-R when I got there."
Morice said Holz was very helpful and, "Doing chest compression for an extended period of time does tend to wear people out. If you get someone to relieve you it makes it that much easier."
Holz is also a paramedic and C.P.R. instructor. He encouraged everyone to get certified to perform C.P.R in case of an emergency.
