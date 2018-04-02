Firefighter's Family Lawsuit Says MU Responsible for Death

COLUMBIA - The family of fallen Columbia firefighter, Lt. Bruce Britt filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday against the Curators of the University of Missouri. Britt's wife, Leigh, is asking for at least $25,000 in damages for her family after husband, Lt. Bruce Britt died when a walkway collapsed at the University Village Apartments February 22.

The document states that university curators "failed to properly maintain and/or construct the University Village Apartments," which the documents say caused dangerous conditions that the university was aware of and caused Britt's death.

On Feb. 22 the Columbia Fire Department responded to the collapse at the University Village Apartments, which are owned and maintained by MU.

The document points out that at all times MU is responsible for making sure the apartments are structurally sound and safe. University Village was constructed in 1956 and in December of 2012 MU considered renovating or rebuilding the complex but decided not to because of finances.

KOMU 8 News reached out to UM System Chief Communications Officer John Fourgere. He said he will not comment on active litigation.

The suit states the "Decedent's death was the direct and proximate result of Defendant Curators failure to correct the dangerous condition on its property."

Leigh Britt asks the court to consider the loss of services, companionship, love, comfort, guidance and support of her husband, along with the expenses that came with the funeral service, while making their decision.

