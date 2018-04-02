Firefighters battle Boonville house fire

BOONVILLE - The Boonville Fire Department is still investigating a structure fire in Boonville Monday night.

The fire started at a house on 6th Street after 6 p.m. Monday evening. Boonville police officers at the scene told KOMU 8 there was no one inside the house at the time of the fire.

They were not sure how the fire started.

The officers also said this fire is unrelated to other fires in Boonville that occurred over the weekend.

Below: Firefighters work to put out a fire that damaged a home in Boonville, Missouri, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2015. No one was hurt, and crews are still working to figure out what caused the fire. Photo: Manyun Zou.

Below: Firefighters gather around after battling a structure fire in Boonville, Missouri, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2015. Photo: Manyun Zou.

Below: Firefighters prepare to put on their equipment to fight a house fire on 6th Street in Boonville, Missouri, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2015. Photo: Si Chen.

Below: Police officers observe the scene where firefighters battle a house fire in Boonville, Missouri, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2015. Photo: Manyun Zou.