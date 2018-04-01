Firefighters battle early morning blaze at six-plex

COLUMBIA – Fire crews battled a structure fire at a six-plex early Tuesday morning.

The Columbia Fire Department said it responded to a fire on Wilkes Boulevard at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday after multiple people called 911 and said they saw flames coming from a building.

The department said firefighters got to the scene by 2:46 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of apartment C.

Fire Captain Lisa Todd said crews had the fire out within 15 minutes, and no one was injured.

Todd said the Red Cross was offering housing assistance to one of the occupants.

Crews said the cause of the fire is being investigated and a damage estimate had not been determined.

The featured photo is courtesy of the Columbia Fire Department.