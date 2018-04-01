Firefighters Extinguish Kitchen Fire

COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire Fighters responded to and put out a small kitchen fire at 1804 Garden Drive Friday around 5:18 p.m. According to the press release, the fire was extinguished in less than 10 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Columbia Fire Fighters reported smoke inside the structure upon their arrival and found a fire in the kitchen of the apartment. They also reported smoke detectors were sounding when they got there. The resident, Catina Stevens, said she discovered the fire before the smoke detectors went off.

Assistant Fire Marshal Lisa Todd investigated the fire and said the cause of the fire was unattended cooking. Todd also said that neighbor Lance Fuller entered the structure three times before firefighters arrived in attempt to extinguish the fire.

Preliminary damage is estimated to be $10,000.