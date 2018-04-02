Firefighters Fight Hunger

Columbia professional firefighters teamed up with the Central Missouri Food Bank to collect food donations for the second year in a row at Columbia Hyvee stores.

Last year raised $2,000 in cash and two tons of food. With more Hyvee locations this year, the group expects even more donations.

"Hunger doesn't know temperature, doesn't know season, doesn't know politics, it's out there," Columbia Firefighter Danny Spry said. "And when you call the fire department you call for an emergency, so for us this is an emergency."

The food drive continues through tomorrow morning at 7:00 at the Conley Road location. The Central Missouri Food Bank helps more than 95,000 people a month.