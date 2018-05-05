Firefighters find two bodies after apartment fire

COLUMBIA - Firefighters found two bodies after fighting an apartment fire in North Boone County early Thursday morning.

The Boone County Fire Protection District did not have ages or genders to release as of Thursday morning, according to Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp.

The firefighters on scene were not immediately able to make it to the second floor of the complex on Kathryn Drive, where the bodies were found. Blomenkamp said the second floor was too weak, and they couldn't send firefighters up.

"The challenge is there's so much of it in such a tight area so when you have four different apartments involved you're trying to make access on the bottom floor and the top floor is weak so you can't put people in on that second floor in case of collapse," Blomenkamp said.

Once they had access to the second floor, they found the victims.

"We have since been able to get crews into that through the ladder in the window, and unfortunately we have found two victims in that apartment that have died on the scene," Blomenkamp said.

When crews arrived on the scene at 5:30 a.m., they found smoke and fire at the 12-apartment complex. Four of the apartments were on fire.

More than 17 units were called to the complex on Kathryn Drive. The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes.