Firefighters Offer Ice Safety Tips

COLUMBIA - With cold weather persisting and school is out for winter break, the Boone County Fire Protection District Wednesday urged would-be skaters to take extra precautions before heading out on the ice.

The fire district released ice safety tips that all residents should take into consideration this wintry season. Because of temperature changes, Missouri's various bodies of water go through an ice-thaw phase. This change in the weather makes the ice covering all bodies of water unpredictable.

Division Chief Gale Blomenkamp said that the ice thickness should be between four to six inches before it is considered safe to walk or skate. Even then, residents should still be wary while on the ice. Blomenkamp also said no one should ever venture onto ice alone, should wear a personal flotation device, and make sure to have a cell phone.

If someone falls through the ice, it's important to not try to swim out. Doing so wastes body heat twenty-five times faster than normal. Call for help and do not attempt to rescue someone else. Nearly two-thirds of all fatalities are would-be rescuers.