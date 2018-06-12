Firefighters rescue dog from Jefferson City house fire

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house Monday morning.

JCFD Division Chief Jason Turner said crews responded to a house fire on Jackson St. at 8:36 a.m. Monday. Turner said the first crew on the scene reported heavy smoke and flames.

Upon arrival, Turner said crews were told the residence may be occupied.

"Bystanders and a law enforcement officer advised that there might be somebody inside the residence, so we immediately went into a search and rescue mode and determined, at this time. after doing a primary and secondary search, that the building is unoccupied right now," Turner said.

However, Turner said they did find and rescue a dog.

Neighbor Armando Arce told KOMU 8 News police asked him and his family to evacuate their home while they put out the blaze.

"We heard some knocking on the door and I was sleeping and I woke up and a police officer said you've got to get out of the house, next door is on fire. We came outside running and the house was engulfed in flames and smoke," Arce said.

Turner said JCFD is trying to contact the owner of the house.

KOMU 8 News will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest information.)