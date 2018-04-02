Firefighters Rescue Woman, Put Out Kitchen Fire

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City firefighters responded to an early morning apartment fire on Friday on Tanner Bridge Road. The fire was contained to the kitchen and forced the woman to stay in her bedroom. Crews were able to put the fire out within a few minutes and rescued the woman from the apartment. No injuries were reported.

Division Chief Jason Turner said occupants of the apartment complex were evacuated, but allowed to return inside shortly after firefighters put out the fire.