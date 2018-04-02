Firefighters respond to Boone Co. house fire, home "not livable"

BOONE COUNTY - Firefighters from the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a house fire late Friday evening.

Nine fire trucks and 20 firefighters were dispatched to 4821 Chapel Drive, north of Columbia, at 10:07 p.m. A neighbor called in the fire, which officials said originated in the attic of the home.

Boone County Fire Protection District spokesperson Josh Creamer said crews had the fire under control at around 11 p.m.

"We're still working to extinguish remaining hot spots before beginning our investigation into what caused the fire," Creamer said.

Creamer said 75 percent of the house is destroyed beyond repair.

"The structure is definitely not livable at this point," Creamer said.

A University Hospital ambulance was on the scene, but firefighters said they did not think anyone was in the home.

Officials did not know the cause of the fire as of Friday night.