Firefighters Respond to Fire at Law Firm

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched at 7:57 p.m. Thursday to a reported commercial structure fire at 609 E Walnut St, the Trapp Law Firm. An assistant prosecutor was at the courthouse and noticed the large amount of smoke coming from vicinity.

Crew members arrived on the scene minutes later at 8:00 p.m. Firefighters broke glass doors to gain access to the firm and found that the fire was located in the attic area of the building. Crews cut a hole in the roof in order to ventilate the attic space and aid in the location of all of the remaining fire. A total of 19 firefighters successfully contained and extinguished the fire.

Assistant Fire Marshal Brian Davison is investigating the fire. He determined the area of origin for the fire is in the attic, but the cause is not yet known. He also issued a preliminary damage estimate of $100,000.00. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.