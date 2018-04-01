Firefighters Say they're Hurt by Wage Law

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Emergency workers have had a real battle on their hands, but it's been behind the scenes, when payday rolls around. When Missouri voters approved an increase in the minimum wage last fall, a section of the old law pertaining to overtime pay for police and firefighters inadvertently was left out. Mark Woolbright with the Missouri State Council of Firefighters says the omission has hurt firefighters since the new law took effect January 1. Woolbright says altering hourly rates could affect a firefighter's disability or pension. He hopes a measure seeking to fix the problem will be adopted this legislative session. There's also a class action lawsuit against the state of Missouri to exempt police and firefighters from the OT requirements.