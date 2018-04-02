Fires Reminding Citizens of Safety

On Wednesday a burned duplex on Quail Drive is a reminder to all who saw it. And the Columbia Fire Department is hoping you'll pay attention to its message about fire safety.

The fire department said it wants people to put together a fire escape plan because fires can spread so quickly.

The fire department said your escape plan should include how to get out of your home, a meeting place and a designated person to dial 9-1-1. A department spokesperson says a fire started here yesterday evening when an oven burner was left on, and that it could have been prevented.

A neighbor said the rubble reminds him the importance of fire safety.

"Definitely get some fire extinguishers and fire alarms, smoke detectors and check the batteries and make sure they work," said Matt Spears.

"We know that unattended cooking or not turning off burners is one of the leading causes of fire not only in Columbia, but across the United States, so make sure when you're cooking you stay with it at all times. If you have to leave make sure to double check that you've turned the stove or oven off," said Steve Sapp of the Columbia Fire Department.

One of the easiest ways to keep your home safe is to install smoke alarms on each level of your home and test them monthly.