Fireworks Cause School Fire

Arnold(AP) -- Investigators think that stray fireworks might have caused a fire at an elementary school in the eastern Missouri town of Arnold. S-T-L Today, the Web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, reports that Arnold police are investigating whether fireworks were shot off near Fox Elementary School before it burned early yesterday morning. The fire caused an estimated one million dollars in damage. Officials say one classroom was completely destroyed while six other rooms were heavily damaged by smoke and water.