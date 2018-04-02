Fireworks Sales Crackling Back

Dealers said sales are returning to a normal, multi-year trend even though the economy has not recovered fully. Spirit of 76's general manager, Ryan Adams, attributes the continual business to good weather and the holiday falling on a weekend.

Bob's Fireworks has been in business for 45 years. The family-run business has four locations around Columbia. Managers said their busiest days of the year are usually the third and fourth of July. They expect this year to be the same.

The Bob's Fireworks location on Deer Park Road is different from other stands because it houses owner Bob Gerau's personal fireworks museum. He owns more than 100 different types of fireworks dating back to the 1920's. Gerau enjoys collecting fireworks because it allows him to reminisce.

"The old ones bring back nostalgia of when you were a kid. When firecrackers cost a nickel a pack and you didn't have a nickel. Now that you have the money you collect, or just simply shoot them to go back to the days you would like to have, but couldn't afford it," said Gerau

There are a variety of fireworks available in Columbia. Therefore people should be able to find the fireworks they are looking for and with prices beginning at seventy-five cents, all fireworks fans should be able to find a bang for their buck.