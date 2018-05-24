Fireworks Season Begins with Limitations

COLUMBIA - The fireworks season began Friday in Missouri. Although fireworks vendors are allowed to sell their merchandise for a three week period, some cities have ordinances against possessing and using the fireworks.

It is illegal to shoot off fireworks of any kind, other than sparklers, in the city limits of Columbia. Last year was the first Fourth of July that Columbia residents were banned from possessing fireworks within city limits. That was a result of an ordinance passed in October of 2012. Columbia police classify the use or possession of fireworks in Columbia as a misdemeanor.

Selling fireworks within the city limits is also a misdemeanor, unless the fireworks are on a wholesale lot and being sold by a person with a wholesale license to do business in the city.

Here are the current firework regulations in these mid-Missouri cities (which excludes fireworks shows provided by the cities):

Boonville: The use and possession of fireworks is prohibited within city limits.

Centralia: Possession is lawful, fireworks that propel into the air are prohibited within city limits.

Columbia: The use and possession of fireworks is prohibited within city limits.

Fayette: Possession is lawful, use in the city limits is prohibited.

Fulton: Possession is lawful, use is only allowed during specified dates and times.

Hallsville: Possession is lawful, use is only allowed during specified dates and times.

Holt Summit: Possession is lawful, use is only allowed during specified dates and times.

Mexico: The use and possession of fireworks is prohibited within city limits.

Moberly: The use and possession of fireworks is prohibited within city limits.

New Franklin: Possession is lawful, use is only allowed on July 4th outside of the Central Business District.

Osage Beach: The use and possession of fireworks is prohibited within city limits.