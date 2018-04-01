Firm says Missouri school soil isn't hazardous

By: The Associated Press

BRIDGETON (AP) - An engineering firm hired by a Bridgeton-area school district has concluded that soil from schools 2 miles from a radioactive landfill didn't show high levels of radiation.

The Pattonville School District spent $2,300 for the test presented on Wednesday. The superintendent says the Pattonville High and Rose Acres Elementary schools were examined because of concerns from parents.

World War II-era nuclear waste was illegally dumped at the nearby West Lake Landfill in the 1970s. It was eventually deemed a toxic Superfund site.

Residents sent soil samples to an independent lab earlier this year. It found elevated levels of potentially toxic materials.

Soil test results from the Environmental Protection Agency are expected later this week.