Firms to pay Missouri $7.3 for mining damage

IRONTON (AP) - Two companies will pay a $7.3 million settlement to the state of Missouri over pollution damage from a lead mine, mill and smelter.

Attorney General Chris Koster announced the settlement Thursday with Cyprus Amax Minerals Co. and Missouri Lead Smelting Co. Koster says the companies owned Buick mine, mill and smelter in Iron County from 1968 to 1986. Koster says damage from pollution injured birds and fish.

The mining operation is now owned by Doe Run Co., which is not part of the settlement. Cyprus Amax and Missouri Lead Smelting also settled with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service.

Messages seeking comment from Cyprus Amax were not immediately returned. Missouri Lead Smelting has no listed phone number.