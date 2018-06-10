First Annual PPK for Kids

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday afternoon, there is a free event for children ages five to twelve that coincides with the Annual Homecoming 5K. It's the first Homecoming Punt, Pass, and Kick event and it starts at 9 a.m.

Katie Jarboe, special events committee member, joins KOMU's Megan Murphy in this week's Weekend View segment.