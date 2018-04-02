First artists announced for Roots N Blues N BBQ 2016

COLUMBIA - Thumper Entertainment announced the first round of artists for the 10th Annual Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival on Wednesday.

Festival-goers can expect to see a few of their favorites and newcomers at Stephens Lake Park starting on Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

Headline artists for the festival include The Avett Brothers, Grace Potter, Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Ben Folds and St. Paul & The Broken Bones.

Some of the acts joining the headliners will be The Devil Makes Three, Houndmouth, Shovels & Rope, Blues Traveler, The Mavericks, Sam Bush, The Oh Hellos, The Budos Band, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Jackie Greene Band, Mike Farris, South Culture on the Skids, Rayland Baxter, Paul Thorn, Deke Dickerson, Music Maker Blues Revue and Broadway Blues.

More artists are expected to be announced soon.

Early bird tickets can be purchased through May 15 at a discounted price either online, at the festival's box office at Vinyl Renaissance or at the MSA/GPC box office in the MU Student Center.

For more information on the festival, visit rootsnbluesnbbq.com.