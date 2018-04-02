First Columbia Movies in the Park Kicks Off at Flat Branch Park

COLUMBIA - While the adults came out and enjoyed the first night of Summerfest Thursday, children and their families are coming out tonight for the first summer edition of Movies in the Park.

The event is sponsored by KPLA 101.5 and Boone Electric Community Trust. Admission is $2 and children eight and under get in free. Originally, the first one was supposed to take place in May but was postponed because of rain.

The park will show Hotel Transylvania on a giant, inflatable screen. This is the first of four Movies in the Park that will take place this summer with one coming each month.