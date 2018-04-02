First-degree murder charge in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is charged with first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in the city's Soulard neighborhood.

Authorities say 24-year-old Christopher Endicott killed the 37-year-old victim, who was found in a parking lot about 1:40 a.m. Thursday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Endicott is jailed on $1 million bond and does not yet have a listed attorney.

Court documents cite surveillance video that allegedly shows Endicott walking up behind the victim and shooting him, even as the victim was on the ground.

Witnesses told police the men had argued over whether the victim could ride in a car with people who had been with Endicott.