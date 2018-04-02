First Ever "Paint the Mall Purple" Spreads Cancer Awareness

COLUMBIA - Columbia residents can walk through Columbia Mall and see store windows covered in purple, thanks to the first ever "Paint the Mall Purple" event Friday.

Boone County's Relay for Life teams decorated 18 store windows at the mall on Wednesday and Thursday to raise cancer awareness. Eight teams, about 50 people altogether, painted the windows.

"Not very many people have not been affected by cancer, whether it's through their friends or their family. And I think these decorations not only show cancer awareness, but also that we support those that are currently struggling with them. And it shows them that we care," Maurice's Store Manager Kellie Blunk said.

Cancer also personally affects Blunk, who has had numerous family members and friends fighting the disease.

The Relay for Life kickoff event is Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the mall's Court Cafe. The organization invites everyone in the community to attend to eat some free food, and vote for their favorite window displays.

Boone County's Relay for Life Chairman Lindsey Testerman said this first time event is a great way for the teams to rally and also get the community involved in spreading cancer awareness.

The stores will showcase their festive window decorations throughout the week leading up to the 18th Annual Relay for Life Race of Boone County on June 23.

According to the Relay for Life website, about 700 people are currently registered for the Relay for Life Race. These range from survivors and families, to friends and volunteers dedicated to cancer awareness. These participants have already raised more than $76,000.

Testerman said every year they have an extra 200 to 300 people who show up on race day to participate and support the cause.

If you would like to participate in the Relay for Life Race, you can still sign up to donate or participate at relayforlife.org.