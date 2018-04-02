First explosion of old Daniel Boone Bridge to take place Thursday

CHESTERFIELD - The first of two explosions to demolish the old Daniel Boone Bridge that carried Interstate 64 over the Missouri River connecting St. Louis and St. Charles counties will be Thursday morning.

The 1930s-era bridge became obsolete last June when a new eastbound bridge opened. The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to blast the old bridge at 9:45 a.m. Thursday. The work will force closure of all I-64 lanes in both directions for about an hour. Lanes will reopen once debris is removed from the roadway.

A second explosion will take place at a later date yet to be determined.