First Family Moves into the New Ronald McDonald House

COLUMBIA - Emily and Kevin Powell were the first family to move into the brand new Ronald McDonald house on Wednesday.

The family is from Kirksville and will be living at the new facility while their twins, who were born prematurely, are in the hospital.

The family says having this new facility means everything to them.

"It's less stress in our life in a very stressful situation we've been placed in. We're just very thankful for the people that run it, and the donations that have been made to run this wonderful place for us to live in," Emily Powell said.

The Powell's are no strangers to living at the Ronald McDonald house.

In 2011 when their first son was born prematurely the couple stayed at the old facility.

Now they're back but they say the new location is a dream come true.

"It's nice to be removed from the hustle and bustle of the Stadium area and it's kind of nice for us to be able to get away and relax a little bit," Kevin Powell said.

The building is located at 3501 Lansing Ave. near the University of Missouri's Women and Children's Hospital.

It opened Tuesday and Wednesday evening 3 families moved in.