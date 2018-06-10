First for the Learning Center

This was the first time that the Adult Learning Center ever recognized its graduates in a ceremony. Graduates received some words of wisdom during the ceremony.

"Now is not the time to stop dreaming because you have a GED degree," said commencement speaker Lester Woods. "Now is the time for you to continue dreaming because there's a whole lot further for you to go than where you are right now."

The Adult Education Honor Society also inducted ten new members during the ceremony.

The Adult Learning Center has been helping people get their GED's for more than 30 years.