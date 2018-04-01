First Ladies Exhibit Examines Power, Image

The collection of artifacts and narratives is from the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. "First Ladies: Political Role and Public Image" opens Sunday at the Missouri History Museum and will run through May 7. It will be marked with a 2p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony by Missouri First Lady Melanie Blunt and Kim Slay, wife of St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay. They'll be joined by Governor Blunt, Mayor Slay and Robert Archibald, president of the Missouri Historical Society. The exhibit will travel to Union Station in Kansas City beginning June 3 and ending August 27. The exhibit explores First Ladies' power and influence in the nation's political history.