First National Bank of St. Louis purchases Illinois bank

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - First National Bank of St. Louis is buying First National Bank of Millstadt, marking a further expansion into southern Illinois. It already has a branch in O'Fallon, Illinois, and plans an expansion in Columbia, Illinois, and a second branch in O'Fallon. The purchase is subject to approval by regulatory authorities and shareholders. First National said the move will increase its number of branches to 13 and its total assets to $1.4 billion.