First Night Is Girls Night At Theatre

COLUMBIA - The First Night Celebrations begin all throughout the District Friday night. There will be music, food and a "Girls Night Out" theme at the Missouri Theatre, which is one of nine locations for scheduled events.

Sutu Forte put together the line-up for the theatre. She says her inspiration comes from Ed Sullivan and Lawrence Welke. The performance will involve music and a "high class variety show."

First Night celebrations originated in Boston circa 1976. Today, the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and England host more than 150 of these celebrations.

