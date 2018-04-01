First Penguins Arrive at Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY - The first three penguins for the Kansas City Zoo's new exhibit are scheduled to arrive after being picked up at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kan.



The three penguins arriving Thursday will be among a few dozen in the Kansas City Zoo's new $15 million Helzberg Penguin Plaza. The rest of the birds will come from animal parks across the country.



The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/1eJvd3r ) the first three birds are from the Humboldt species, which nest on the coasts of Peru and Chile. The other species will be cold-climate birds. They are expected to start arriving in early October.



The zoo tentatively plans to open the penguin exhibit after the Friend of the Zoo board's annual meeting Oct. 23.