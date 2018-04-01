First-responders training on life-like child mannequins

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Firefighters and paramedics in St. Louis are training on life-like child mannequins that can cry out and bleed.

The medical director of the St. Louis Fire Department said children are patients on about 20 percent of its service runs. Since a small number of those cases are considered critical, first-responders rarely get much hands-on experience in those situations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the high-tech mannequins, which can take intravenous fluids and change color to indicate shock, allow emergency responders to practice their skills on a regular basis so they don't get rusty.

Each action taken by a trainee on the mannequin is monitored by an evaluator who can change the fake patient's condition. If the trainee makes the wrong move, the mannequin's blood pressure might plummet or its heart might stop.