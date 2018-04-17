First St. Louis Co. West Nile Case Reported

CLAYTON (AP) - A 12-year-old Wellston boy is the first confirmed human case of West Nile Virus in St. Louis County this year.

The county health department says the boy was hospitalized briefly but has recovered. The county reported one case of the mosquito-borne illness in 2010. It wasn't clear if any other cases have been reported in Missouri so far this year. A spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services did not return a message seeking comment.

County health department director Dolores Gunn says that even though serious West Nile Virus cases are rare, people should take precautions to minimize exposure to mosquitoes. She suggests eliminating breeding areas such as places where water stands. And she suggests that people use repellants when outdoors.