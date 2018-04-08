First Stem Cell Project Reports

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The first reports required by a new constitutional amendment show just two human embryonic stem cell research projects in Missouri. Voters passed Amendment Two last year. It guarantees that all federally allowed stem cell research can occur in Missouri. It also requires institutions to make public reports by the end of June about any human stem cell research conducted in the previous calendar year. The University of Missouri and Washington University each reported one project. The Stowers Institute for Medical Research reported none for 2006. But a spokeswoman says the Kansas City institution has since started a human embryonic stem cell project this year. The founders of Stowers financed most of the $30 million campaign for the ballot measure.